Thomson Reuters integrates REDI EMS

Michael Chin, Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is to provide an integrated buy-side trading workflow solution by delivering interoperability between its financial markets desktop Eikon and REDI execution management system. This follows Thomson Reuters acquisition of REDI in January this year and the recent expansion of the Thomson Reuters Eikon Messenger community to REDI clients.

Thomson Reuters customers will now have interoperability between REDI's trading capabilities and Eikon's pre-trade content and functionality to support their trading workflow. Thomson Reuters has also integrated Elektron market data into the execution management system so that customers can leverage the same market data across Eikon and REDI platforms and reduce their total cost of ownership.

In addition, buy-side customers using the execution management system can now subscribe to broader connectivity via Autex Trade Route as well as have direct access to Autex Indications of Interest (IOI) and Advertised Trades (AT) which provide transparency into prices and executed trades, respectively.

Michael Chin, managing director, co-head of Trading, Thomson Reuters said: "Our goal is to create a superior end-to-end trading platform for the buy-side that is open, broker-neutral and cross-asset."