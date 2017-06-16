Peru opens to international investors through Euroclear

Stephan Pouyat, Euroclear

Brussels and Lima - Euroclear Bank and the Peruvian Ministry of Economy and Finance have launched a domestic link to enable international investors to easily invest in Peruvian local government bonds.

A domestic government bond of over US$3 billion has been made available to domestic and international investors. Foreign investors buying domestic Peruvian bonds will now be able to hold and settle them through Euroclear.

Becoming Euroclearable allows a market to sustain a single pool of liquidity, which can result in macro-economic benefits including a reduction in bond yields and an increase in the local liquidity of assets.

Stephan Pouyat, Global Head of Capital Markets and Fund Services, Euroclear commented: "Euroclear is proud to add Peru to our already well-developed Latin America market network providing international investors with a secure, efficient and cost-effective way of accessing Peruvian assets."