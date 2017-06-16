Horizon partners with ULTUMUS

Sylvain Thieullent, Horizon

London and Paris - ULTUMUS, the provider of ETF data, and Horizon Software, the provider of electronic trading solutions and algorithmic technology, have announced a partnership. The new deal is intended to improve ETF trading efficiencies and result in traders having a single point for analysing and executing ETF trades, allowing market makers and traders to quote and hedge trades with improved speed and accuracy.

Sylvain Thieullent, CEO of Horizon, said: "Although the global ETF market volumes are growing very quickly, there are also significant inefficiencies in the way that ETFs are traded and executed. Our partnership with ULTUMUS addresses many of the key problems and is expected to accelerate the adoption of electronic processing solutions across the ETF market."

Features include: