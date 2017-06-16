FactSet teams with Liquidnet to offer MiFID II research unbundling

New York and London - FactSet, the provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and services, has announced the integration of Liquidnet's Broker Vote and Commission Management System with FactSet's Research Management Solutions (RMS). Through this combination, firms can track the research they have consumed, the value they derive from it, and all relevant interactions around an investment decision in FactSet RMS and, through the integration with Liquidnet, seamlessly conduct their review and distribute research payments.

FactSet provides clients the ability to consume, track and rate broker research using an entitlements system. In addition, users have the ability to track corporate access and rate interactions with third parties within a customized framework using FactSet RMS. Multiple reporting options are available to help firms fully analyze resource and consumption data. This full-service solution enables firms to integrate with their own proprietary processes and allows companies to maintain an audit trail that tracks the rationale behind trades to both investors and regulators alike, while providing evidence of the research services provided to clients.

"As part of being MiFID II compliant, firms need to track and review valued interactions. They want a seamless solution for research unbundling and this integration supports more continuity for MiFID II compliance," said David Hannibal, FactSet, Global Manager of Channel Partners, FactSet.