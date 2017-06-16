Vela completes Object Trading acquisition

Jennifer Nayar

New York, London, Sydney - Vela Trading Technologies, the provider od performance trading, market data, and analytics technology, has completed the acquisition of Object Trading, a provider of a fully-managed Direct Market Access platform, pre-trade risk controls, and analytics applications.

Vela will now provide an end-to-end trading platform with multi-asset class coverage; low-latency market access and market data; pre-trade risk controls; drop copy functionality; post-trade processing; trading analytics; plus, a front-end GUI for price discovery, workflow management, and order entry.

The Object Trading and OptionsCity businesses will be rebranded over the next few months as the respective products and services are integrated into the Vela portfolio. All existing Vela, OptionsCity and Object Trading technology, products and services will continue to be invested in and supported, with a commitment to innovation and to helping clients grow their business.

Jennifer Nayar, CEO of Vela, said, "I am delighted that we have now completed the Object Trading and OptionsCity acquisitions. We look forward to working with our expanded team, clients, and the marketplace to deliver exceptional client services and an expanded set of innovative technologies and cost-effective solutions as one brand, Vela."