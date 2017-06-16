Integral enhances Open Currency Exchange (OCX)

Harpal Sandhu, Integral

The new features of OCX include ultra-low latency hardware upgrades providing 80 microsecond roundtrip acknowledgement time, integration with Integral's BankFX, MarginFX, and InvestorFX offerings, and the addition of advanced algorithmic trading technologies integrated into the exchange.

Integral OCX is now directly cross connected with more than 250 liquidity sources supplying more than 2,800 market making streams in NY4, LD4, and TY3 covering every major bank, non-bank, and central limit order book. In addition, many of Integral's BankFX and MarginFX customers make markets in their local currencies through the OCX network. Banks and brokers are now able to provide liquidity under their own brand directly to their customers.



Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral, said, "The modern exchange needs to maintain the performance of a central limit order book while preserving the flexibility and diversity of OTC markets." He added, "Clients using Integral's OCX private matching engine actively trade 208 currency pairs including EM, metals, energy and indices, in New York, London, and Tokyo all with near zero latency - that is how they achieve best execution."