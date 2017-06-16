NEX Data launches EBS FX Benchmarks

Kevin Taylor, NEX Data.

The new fixings went live on 26 July 2017 and enhance the variety of global benchmarks available, bringing increased transparency to all FX market participants.

The EBS FX Benchmarks are based on actual transactions and orders during the ten minute fixing window on NEX Markets' EBS FX central limit order book. The fixings are published 24 hours a day, five days a week and include the full list of core EBS currencies (see list below). This ensures that the rates are the most reliable and transparent available to the market.

The new FX Fixings use methodology consistent with the IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks. They are published on the NEX Data website.

Kevin Taylor, Managing Director of NEX Data, said: "EBS is a leading electronic venue for many of the world's most important currency pairs. Combining EBS data with NEX Data's technical expertise, ensures that our indices are the most robust and accurate in the market and provide clients with greater transparency."

The EBS FX Benchmarks will include the following currency pairs: