big xyt launches Liquidity Cockpit

Robin Mess, big xyt

big xyt, the provider of smart data and analytics capabilities, has announced the launch of its Liquidity Cockpit, designed to provide enhanced visibility over dark and lit liquidity, and the ability to navigate and analyse European market share across a fragmented and dynamic market landscape.

The big xyt Liquidity Cockpit provides exchanges, brokers, heads of trading on both buyside and sellside firms with an overview of market share across all major European venues, including LIS categorised trades in line with ESMA thresholds, and the ability to act on changing market dynamics.

The cloud-based big xyt Liquidity Cockpit offers a normalised view of all trading data in tick granularity across European markets. The platform captures all trades across European trading venues and trade reporting facilities, normalises the data while keeping track of changes in trade conditions, and applies custom measures such as LIS classified trades. Data, including master data, trades, quotes and market depth, is available for download, visualisation and analytics.

The interactive dashboard uses visualisation tools that enable users to analyse data sets by security, venue, index, trade condition or share of LIS trading across European trading venues. The resulting analytics are available in real time and can be integrated into any existing streaming infrastructure, such as OMS or EMS.

Robin Mess, CEO at big xyt, said: "We have set out to build the tools necessary to navigate a data and analytics driven trading environment. We look forward to expanding our collaborations with the industry at large, as we envisage the Liquidity Cockpit becoming an invaluable asset to heads of trading and their teams, for both buyside and sellside firms as well as trading venues."