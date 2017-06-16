EdgeConneX becomes founding partner of Infrastructure Masons

Phill Lawson-Shanks, EdgeConneX

EdgeConneX has announced its participation as a Founding Partner of Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a non-profit professional association for the digital infrastructure industry. As a Founding Partner, EdgeConneX will provide iMasons with financial and talent resources in support of iMasons' educational, networking and industry-supporting donation programs. In addition, EdgeConneX's chief architect and vice president of innovation, Phill Lawson-Shanks, will sit on the iMasons Partner Advisory Council, providing thought leadership for the organization as it grows and develops.

"Innovation and progress within the data center and digital infrastructure community is built upon collaboration among industry professionals," explains Mr. Lawson-Shanks. "I'm enthusiastic about joining the iMasons and look forward to the opportunity to help our community thrive by strengthening and supporting foundational digital infrastructure and the companies and individuals who create it."

The iMasons Partner Advisory Council was established to provide the organization with a comprehensive understanding of the industry, driving more effective collaboration between providers and end users. Founding Partners include Aligned Energy, Vertiv, CommScope, Stream Data Centers, Dell and Universal Electric. "We are delighted that EdgeConneX has joined iMasons through our Founding Partner program," shares Mark Monroe, Executive Director, Infrastructure Masons. "We look forward to their contributions in our pursuit of advancement of the industry, peer development and social impact."