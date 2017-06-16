Thomson Reuters preps for MiFID II FX derivatives requirements

Neill Penney, Thomson Reuters

London - Thomson Reuters has completed enhancements to its FXall and FX Trading desktops to help clients trading on Thomson Reuters Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) remain fully compliant with the new MiFID II execution requirements for FX derivatives that will take effect in January 2018.

Thomson Reuters will add MTF-support for FX forwards, swaps, NDFs and options trading on FXall as well as continue support for swaps trading on Thomson Reuters Matching.

Thomson Reuters has now begun the transition process for customers to its enhanced MTF and is releasing new interfaces to both FXall and FX Trading that accommodate new data fields as well as improve post-trade STP feeds to assist customers with reporting and record-keeping requirements. Thomson Reuters will meet its obligations as an MTF-operator for trade reporting by partnering with Tradeweb for APA services.

Neill Penney, managing director, co-head of Trading at Thomson Reuters said: "This has been a collaborative process, making sure that we work in synch with our customers' compliance programs. Our customers understandably have questions regarding MTF trading under MiFID II and we have put considerable work into guiding them through this process while minimizing disruption to their operations."