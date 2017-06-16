Smart Communications partners with Lombard Risk

Helen Nicol, Lombard Risk

London - SmartDX from Smart Communications and Lombard Risk Management have announced a partnership to deliver end-to-end automated legal negotiation and margin call management. The joint offering enables data to be extracted from agreements negotiated in the SmartDX documentation solution and passed through to Lombard Risk's COLLINE automated cross-asset collateral management platform.

By integrating Lombard Risk's COLLINE with SmartDX, the combined offering provides buy- and sell-side firms with a strategic, cloud-based digital contract negotiation platform that automates margin call management. Bilateral negotiation of digitized collateral agreements in SmartDX enables the collateral data points and valuation terms to be extracted from the agreement, facilitating automated processing of margin calculations in the COLLINE platform.

Helen Nicol, Global Product Director of Collateral Solutions for Lombard Risk, said: " The offering helps firms advance their operating models and make operations more intelligent - capturing data, executing transactions and providing visibility faster and more time effectively - thereby enabling firms to gain maximum efficiency and competitive advantage through system automation."