Pragma introduces algorithmic triangulation for cross pair FX trading on Pragma360

David Mechner, Pragma Securities

New York and London - Pragma, a multi-asset quantitative trading technology provider, has enhanced Pragma360's algorithmic suite to support triangulation of cross pair trading.

The new functionality allows traders to trade cross-pairs through triangulation to achieve better prices. By splitting the trade across more liquid currency pairs then triangulating the liquidity through a common base currency, it allows the benefits of algorithmic trading to extend to less liquid cross pairs.

David Mechner, CEO of Pragma Securities, comments: "Triangulation of more liquid pairs results in a higher quality execution because of narrow spreads and greater liquidity. As a result, bank's leveraging Pragma360 provide a better trading experience to their clients."