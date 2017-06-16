Pragma introduces algorithmic triangulation for cross pair FX trading on Pragma360
First Published 28th July 2017
Pragma360's algorithmic suite provides better execution when trading illiquid currency pairs.
David Mechner, Pragma Securities
New York and London - Pragma, a multi-asset quantitative trading technology provider, has enhanced Pragma360's algorithmic suite to support triangulation of cross pair trading.
The new functionality allows traders to trade cross-pairs through triangulation to achieve better prices. By splitting the trade across more liquid currency pairs then triangulating the liquidity through a common base currency, it allows the benefits of algorithmic trading to extend to less liquid cross pairs.
David Mechner, CEO of Pragma Securities, comments: "Triangulation of more liquid pairs results in a higher quality execution because of narrow spreads and greater liquidity. As a result, bank's leveraging Pragma360 provide a better trading experience to their clients."