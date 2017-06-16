Hyperledger adds 10 new members to blockchain project

Brian Behlendorf, Hyperledger

New York - Hyperledger, an open source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies, has announced that 10 new organizations have joined the project.

The growth comes on the heels of the availability of Hyperledger Fabric 1.0, the consortium's first production ready blockchain framework announced last month. As a multi-project, multi-stakeholder effort, Hyperledger incubates several business blockchain and distributed ledger technologies including Hyperledger Sawtooth, Hyperledger Iroha and Hyperledger Indy, among others.

"Welcoming this many new members from all over the world in various industries is great to see," said Brian Behlendorf, Executive Director, Hyperledger. "The added support comes at a perfect time, with the recent launch of Hyperledger Fabric 1.0 and the goal of working together as a community to reach and promote production deployments of the technology this year. These new members will be advantageous in our efforts in building open blockchain software and pushing more Hyperledger projects to 1.0."

Hyperledger aims to enable organizations to build robust, industry-specific applications, platforms and hardware systems to support their individual business transactions by creating an enterprise grade, open source distributed ledger framework and code base. It is a global collaboration including leaders in finance, banking, IoT, supply chain, manufacturing and technology. The latest General members include: ANNE, Beijing RZXT Technology Development, Capgemini Financial Services, New H3C Technologies, Revelry Labs, Smart Link Labs and TradeIX.