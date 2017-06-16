Thomson Reuters FX Trading Solutions selected by HAI Cloud Exchange

Hong Kong - Haier Financial Holdings' subsidiary, HAI Cloud Exchange has announced a strategic collaboration with Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters will provide HAI Cloud Exchange with a suite of FX trading and platform solutions, including Thomson Reuters Elektron Real Time (ERT), Enterprise Platform (TREP), and FXall on Electronic Trading.

HAI Cloud Exchange has initiated a 24 hour price streaming on Thomson Reuters platform FXall since 2016, the new collaboration will enable HAI Cloud Exchange to provide clients with FX products more effectively.

Steven Wang, Head of Corporate, Thomson Reuters China, said, "In today's highly fragmented and increasingly scrutinized FX market, Thomson Reuters offers FX solutions that improve transparency, manage trading risks and promote execution efficiency. We hope to work closely with HAI Cloud Exchange and jointly empower the financial community."