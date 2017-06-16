Citi hires former Deutsche boss to head futures, clearing and collateral team

Sabrina Wilson, Citi

With over 20 years of experience in futures and options, clearing, market structure and electronic trading,‎ Sabrina Wilson joins Citi from Deutsche Bank, where she was most recently global head of electronic and algorithmic trading and regional head of listed derivatives and markets clearing business for EMEA.

Wilson will be joining Citi in early September. She will be based in London and report to Jerome Kemp, global head of futures, clearing and collateral and Chris Cox, EMEA head of prime, futures and securities services.