BTIG appoints Corey Popham as Head of U.S. Cash Equities

New York - BTIG has announced the expansion of its senior leadership team with the addition of Corey Popham as Managing Director and Head of U.S. Cash Equities. Based in New York, he will report to Richard J. Blank, Jr., Managing Director and Head of Global Equities, at BTIG.

Mr. Popham has nearly 20 years of industry experience. Prior to BTIG, he spent more than a decade at JP Morgan, most recently as Managing Director and Head of High-Touch Trading for the Americas within their Global Equities division. Previously, Mr. Popham was a Director within the Equity Trading Group at Credit Suisse, where he began his career as an Analyst in 1999. He earned his undergraduate degree from Princeton University.