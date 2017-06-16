Nasdaq Futures elects Board Directors

New York - The names and titles of directors appointed to the Board of Nasdaq Futures are:

Mark L. Alderman, Chairman, Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies

Eric Aldous, Managing Director & Global Head of Futures, RBC Capital Markets, LLC

Peter M. Askey, President, Ricochet Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Adrian A. Basora, Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and Retired US Diplomat

Daniel Carrigan, President, Nasdaq Futures, Inc.

Kevin M. Fischer, Manager, Block Execution Services Interactive Brokers LLC

M. Clark Hutchison, III, Managing Director & Global Head of Listed Derivatives & Markets Clearing, Deutsche Bank USA

Stephen P. Mullin, President and Principal, Econsult Solutions Inc.

Rick Beaman, CEO, Nasdaq Futures, Inc.