Nasdaq Futures elects Board Directors

First Published 31st July 2017

Nasdaq announces the appointment of nine directors to Nasdaq Futures Board. Directors will serve a one-year term

New York - The names and titles of directors appointed to the Board of Nasdaq Futures are:

  • Mark L. Alderman, Chairman, Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies
  • Eric Aldous, Managing Director & Global Head of Futures, RBC Capital Markets, LLC
  • Peter M. Askey, President, Ricochet Manufacturing Company, Inc.
  • Adrian A. Basora, Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and Retired US Diplomat
  • Daniel Carrigan, President, Nasdaq Futures, Inc.
  • Kevin M. Fischer, Manager, Block Execution Services Interactive Brokers LLC
  • M. Clark Hutchison, III, Managing Director & Global Head of Listed Derivatives & Markets Clearing, Deutsche Bank USA
  • Stephen P. Mullin, President and Principal, Econsult Solutions Inc.
  • Rick Beaman, CEO, Nasdaq Futures, Inc.

