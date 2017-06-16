Nasdaq Futures elects Board Directors
First Published 31st July 2017
Nasdaq announces the appointment of nine directors to Nasdaq Futures Board. Directors will serve a one-year term
New York - The names and titles of directors appointed to the Board of Nasdaq Futures are:
- Mark L. Alderman, Chairman, Cozen O'Connor Public Strategies
- Eric Aldous, Managing Director & Global Head of Futures, RBC Capital Markets, LLC
- Peter M. Askey, President, Ricochet Manufacturing Company, Inc.
- Adrian A. Basora, Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute and Retired US Diplomat
- Daniel Carrigan, President, Nasdaq Futures, Inc.
- Kevin M. Fischer, Manager, Block Execution Services Interactive Brokers LLC
- M. Clark Hutchison, III, Managing Director & Global Head of Listed Derivatives & Markets Clearing, Deutsche Bank USA
- Stephen P. Mullin, President and Principal, Econsult Solutions Inc.
- Rick Beaman, CEO, Nasdaq Futures, Inc.