Vienna Stock Exchange deploys T7 trading technology

Holger Wohlenberg, Deutsche Boerse

Vienna Stock Exchange is going live with the T7 trading system. The system is provided by VSE's technology partner, Deutsche Börse, which has been operating it on the German market since the beginning of July.

New features from T7 include coverage of stringent regulatory requirements such as MiFID II, intelligent new order types and 24/7-availability of a simulation infrastructure in the cloud.

"We are pleased that the Vienna Stock Exchange chose to migrate to our T7 trading technology. It thus relies on a stable trading technology, which has proven its worth on various international stock markets in the world. The Vienna Stock Exchange will continue to profit from our constantly evolving technology for the cash market and from a broad network of international members," said Holger Wohlenberg, Managing Director of Deutsche Börse Market Data + Services.