Belize's Central Bank adopts SWIFT Sanctions Screening

Juan Martínez, SWIFT

New York - SWIFT has announced that the Central Bank of Belize has adopted its Sanctions Screening solution to combat financial crime. The industry utility enables banks to take a proactive approach in building greater trust with the international financial community and mitigating de-risking.

Central Bank of Belize says, "The adoption of SWIFT's Sanctions Screening further attests our commitment to prevent financial crime. Implementing the right compliance controls within an organization is not only a regulatory responsibility, but also a priority for global security."

"We welcome Belize's Central Bank decision to implement Sanctions Screening to further strengthen their financial crime compliance programme" says Juan Martínez, Managing Director Latin America and the Caribbean, SWIFT. "As compliance and cybersecurity challenges become increasingly sophisticated, we are committed to helping banks to ensure payments are secure and compliant as well as faster and more transparent."