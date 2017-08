Optimas Capital adopts Broadridge Investment Management Solution

New York - Broadridge Financial Solutions has announced that Optimas Capital, a Hong Kong-based asset manager with more than US$250 million in assets under management, has adopted Broadridge's investment management solution.

Askin Leung, Regional Director of Broadridge and General Manager for Hong Kong said: "We are excited to deliver a richer straight-through-processing solution to automate front- to back-office processes for every moving part of their portfolio management process. With our advanced order management system, Optimas will experience more robust and extensive order generation and routing capabilities, not just limited to equities."