EEX and IncubEx to enhance environmental and commodity markets

Peter Reitz, EEX

Leipzig, Chicago and London - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) and IncubEx have announced a partnership to build and improve liquidity in environmental and other related contracts. In this framework, the partners aim to increase the number of active participants at the exchange and to create a global trading network.

EEX has established a market share in the primary and secondary markets of the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme (EU ETS). Under the cooperation agreement, EEX and IncubEx will join forces in product development, marketing and sales to ensure close customer contact and to support market growth. Additionally, EEX Group's global network of exchanges and clearing houses will extend their trading and clearing offering to contracts designed and developed by IncubEx. The cooperation partners will work together on a global scale while initially focusing on European and US markets.

Peter Reitz, CEO of EEX, comments: "We are very pleased about further developing our markets in cooperation with IncubEx which marks an important step in further strengthening our market position in Environmental markets. IncubEx is a strong partner which has major experience in managing these product groups and a wide network of market participants."