Vela's Jennifer Nayar joins STANY Board

Jennifer Nayar, Vela

Vela Trading Technologies has announced that Jennifer Nayar, CEO at Vela, has joined the Board of Directors of the Security Traders Association of New York (STANY) starting from August 1, 2017 for a three-year term.

STANY has been representing professionals in the trading and financial services community in the Greater New York City area since 1937. Joining its Board as Officers, Directors, Consultants are senior managers from top financial institutions, investment banks, technology and service providers from the New York area.

Jen Nayar, CEO at Vela, commented, "I am extremely honored to have been appointed by the STANY Nominating Committee to serve as a member of their board. I look forward to being involved in their activities and use my leadership position, knowledge, and experience to support their objectives, help find solutions to common industry challenges, create discussion forums on key market trends, and encourage more opportunities for collaboration among financial services professionals."