Pzena to integrate INDATA's new Epic Data API Solution

David, Csiki, INDATA

INDATA has announced that Pzena lnvestment Management has expanded its usage of INDATA's Intelligent Portfolio Management software suite by upgrading to Epic Data API, a new solution launched in May 2017. Pzena Investment Management is a global investment management firm based in New York with offices in London and Melbourne. A publicly held firm listed on the NYSE, Pzena has more than $33 Billion in AUM.

Pzena wished to better integrate, view and report on both internal and external data sources for use in marketing, reporting and investor presentations. A significant challenge for Pzena was finding a way to efficiently integrate large amounts of data from a wide variety of sources over a significant time period. Among the business challenges was the actual size of the data as well as the variability of the different formats that needed to be integrated, a task not easily accomplished with conventional data management tools and approaches.

"As an established investment manager with a long-term track record, we have amassed an extensive amount of data over the years and integrating this together for maximum effect presented a significant technical challenge for us. We were very excited to hear about INDATA's new Epic Data API solution, which we believed would bridge the gap between creating an efficient data model based on the latest technology, as well as integrating our data sources on an ongoing basis," commented Evan Fire, Principal, Chief Information and Operations Officer for Pzena Investment Management.

"Firms like Pzena understand that data is the most important resource for investment management firms. At INDATA our overarching goal is to equip our clients with the latest technology tools, software and services to take advantage of this most valuable resource, giving them a competitive advantage. We are delighted that Pzena have seen the benefit that our new Epic Data API solution can bring to them," commented David J. Csiki, President of INDATA.