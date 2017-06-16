ING launches emerging market FX indices with Bloomberg

Guy Thomas, ING

Bloomberg, the index provider, is responsible for providing the independent calculation and administration of these indices.

Bloomberg ING Global Emerging Markets FX Indices enables clients to focus on how emerging market currencies have performed against the US dollar. The indices track the performance of a basket of 12 equally-weighted emerging market currencies1 against the US dollar. There will also be both a long-only and long-short versions available to trade. The long-short version enhances returns by applying a volatility based risk filter.

Guy Thomas, Head of FX Rates and Credit Trading, ING said, "We are pleased to offer the Bloomberg ING Global Emerging Markets FX Indices to our clients as it allows them to take exposure to the emerging markets currency asset class in a cost effective, efficient and transparent way."



Ji Zhuang, Head of Custom Strategies business at Bloomberg said, "As regulations evolve and investors increasingly demand more benchmark transparency, we are helping firms across the globe turn their investment strategies into indices, and offering outsourcing of in-house index calculation and administration to our managed platform."