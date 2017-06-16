TAB Dashboard joins Thomson Reuters Eikon App Studio

Emily Mackay, TAB

TAB Dashboard, a comprehensive source of intelligence on the global alternative finance market, is now live on Thomson Reuters Eikon App Studio.

The addition of TAB Dashboard to Eikon will open up a new asset class for users and help customers to use extensive data in a familiar format and environment, so they can react to the disruption of online finance in an informed way.

Emily Mackay, CEO of TAB said: "Online financial marketplaces form a fresh asset class and a fresh data signal of investor sentiment. TAB Dashboard brings to Thomson Reuters' Eikon community unparalleled insight into this global alternative finance market, and data intelligence on the signals of activity and desire."