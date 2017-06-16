Automated Trader Update: Python for analysing financial markets

The latest article from the upcoming Automated Trader Issue 43 is now available. In Python for analysing financial markets Saeed Amen, the founder of Cuemacro, provides an introduction to the language and its extensive range of libraries, and shows how to speed up execution.

All Automated Trader online news is available here. Previous editions of the magazine can be found here: issue 42, issue 41, and issue 40. Subscribers have full unrestricted access to all articles.

News

Boston Options Exchange allowed to open floor trading for US equity options

Chicago trading firms to open first European offices in Amsterdam

US regulators begin examination of the Volcker rule

CME to launch futures and options on the replacement for LIBOR

Latency arbitrageur sues FXCM for cancelling trades

Press releases

CBOE and Gemini partner to introduce bitcoin future contracts

Vienna Stock Exchange deploys T7 trading technology

Pzena to integrate INDATA's new Epic Data API Solution

NRI and Mizuho Bank use AI to alleviate derivative contract operation pain

ING and Bloomberg introduce emerging market FX indices