ADGM and KPMG launch 'FinTech Abu Dhabi Innovation Challenge'

Wai Lum Kwok, ADGM

Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and KPMG have come together to launch the first ever FinTech Abu Dhabi Innovation Challenge on 22 October 2017 in Abu Dhabi to enable start-ups to access solutions that may help to address emerging business challenges in the financial services industry.

The Innovation Challenge includes an intensive five week program, which will allow innovative and mature start-ups to present market-ready solutions that address real business challenges identified in the financial services industry in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

During the programme, 10 finalist teams will work on developing solutions to specific problem statements, divided into six focus areas: Financial and Investment Management, Financial Inclusion, RegTech, Trade Finance, InsurTech and Private Capital Markets.

Mr Wai Lum Kwok, Executive Director (Capital Markets), Financial Services Regulatory Authority of ADGM, commented: "This is a great opportunity for FinTech start-ups to interact with the brightest minds in the industry to leverage the guidance and mentorship of industry experts to come up with solutions to address and solve some of the sector's challenges and pain- points. As part of ADGM's FinTech collaboration with the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the winners will be able to participate in the Singapore Hackcelerator event to demonstrate their innovative solutions.