Eleven banks develop trade finance app on R3's Corda DLT platform

David Rutter, R3

New York, London, Singapore - Eleven banks have developed a prototype application on R3's distributed ledger platform, Corda, that has the potential to reduce inefficiencies and costs by streamlining the processing of sight letters of credit.

Bangkok Bank, BBVA, BNP Paribas, HSBC, ING, Intesa Sanpaolo, Mizuho, RBS, Scotiabank, SEB and U.S.Bank have been collaborating with R3 and technology partner CGI over the last year on numerous trade finance projects, building and testing applications. Using lessons learnt from these projects, the group has now developed a trade finance application on Corda that incorporates shippers and carriers. Several R3 member institutions now intend to pilot the platform with the goal of making it widely available in 2018.

David Rutter, CEO of R3, comments: "Like so many of the processes and systems banks are forced to use today, the infrastructure that supports trade financing is extremely outdated and prone to risk and error. The work we have been doing with our members over the last year has shown that this challenge no longer needs to stand in the way of giving businesses access to the services they need to trade across borders. The application we have built is the first of its kind and we look forward to rolling it out to our Corda users across the world."