ADGM and Swiss Finance + Technology Association enter fintech agreement

Abu Dhabi, Switzerland - Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the International Financial Centre in Abu Dhabi, and the Swiss Finance + Technology Association (SFTA) have formed a new alliance to strengthen each other's FinTech ecosystem and foster mutually-beneficial opportunities.

The SFTA, a non-profit association organised under Swiss law, is an independent organisation whose members represent various stakeholders in the Swiss FinTech ecosystem. The collaboration will connect Swiss and UAE FinTech participants to business opportunities, experience and investments in each other's region, accelerate the exchange of FinTech expertise, and anchor FinTech activities in ADGM, Abu Dhabi, and Switzerland.

"This relationship illustrates our continued interest to develop a neutral global network of leading FinTech hubs so that each can develop their competitive advantages while the global ecosystem expands," said Mr John Hucker, CFA, President of SFTA.

Mr Richard Teng, CEO, Financial Services Regulatory Authority of the Abu Dhabi Global Market said, "As global wealth management centres, Switzerland and the UAE have nurtured decades of mutually beneficial and strategic bilateral ties. With Switzerland as one of the world's leading blockchain and crypto-currency centres, this new FinTech Bridge and partnership dovetail well with Abu Dhabi's focus as a global FinTech hub."