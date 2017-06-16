OANDA Money Transfer launches in Germany

Vatsa Narasimha, OANDA

San Francisco - OANDA, the provider of online multi-asset trading services and foreign exchange solutions, has extended a new cross-border money transfer solution to clients in Germany. Already available in the UK, US, Canada and Australia, the German launch of OANDA Money Transfer further builds on the firm's recent alliance with global payment services provider, The Western Union Company, which was implemented earlier this year.

Available on desktop and mobile, the application provides 24/7 access to real-time rates for personal and business foreign exchange transactions. OANDA Money Transfer customers can also set up market alerts to notify them when a preferred market rate becomes available.

Vatsa Narasimha, OANDA's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The decision to launch OANDA Money Transfer in Germany was a natural choice, because millions of local consumers already rely on our currency converter to provide accurate foreign exchange rate information. Now, thanks to our alliance with Western Union, consumers and companies in Germany can easily utilise our competitive money transfer solution with the knowledge that they are working with two of the most trusted financial institutions in the industry."