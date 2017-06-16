Singer selects Torstone Technology's MIFIR solution

Brian Collings, Torstone

London - Torstone Technology, the provider of post-trade securities and derivatives processing, has announced that N+1 Singer, an independent corporate broking, advisory and trading house focusing on small & mid-cap companies, has selected Torstone's InfernoRC module to comply with the transaction reporting obligations of the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) and its accompanying Regulation (MiFIR).

Brian Collings, CEO, Torstone Technology, said: "We are extremely pleased that N+1 Singer has chosen to implement the InfernoRC module for transaction reporting under MiFIR. This extension of our existing relationship with N+1 Singer is testament to Torstone's commitment to its clients to build highly automated, scalable and flexible solutions designed for rapid deployment."

Torstone's InfernoRC is ARM agnostic and will provide connectivity to enable transaction reporting to multiple ARMs, including Unavista, Abide and DTCC.