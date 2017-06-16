Nordea implements CommciseBuy for RPA compliance

Amrish Ganatra, Commcise

London and Copenhagen - Commcise, the provider of integrated commission management and research evaluation solutions for investment management firms, has confirmed the implementation of CommciseBUY at Nordea Asset Management (Nordea), the asset management division of a major financial services group in the Nordics.

The Commcise solution delivers an end-to-end commission management and research evaluation processing capability to support Nordea's transition to MiFID II Research Payment Account (RPA) compliance in time for the January 2018 deadline.

Amrish Ganatra, CEO at Commcise, stated: "We are delighted to welcome Nordea as a client and to have become a key partner in their commission management and research evaluation process." He added, "this project, delivered on time and within budget, is providing a single end-to-end, cloud based solution."