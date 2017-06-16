Thomson Reuters adds MiFID II research unbundling to Eikon

Mahesh Narayan, Thomson Reuters

New York and London - Thomson Reuters has integrated and enhanced its research capabilities on its financial desktop Eikon.

The new Thomson Reuters MiFID II Entitlements Solution features upgraded entitlement granularity to meet brokers' flexible segmentation requirements. It provides entitlement request and response functionality for the sellside and buyside through the Research Management Console, and a Research Entitlement API for contributor CRM integration. Thomson Reuters has also enhanced its readership reporting systems with improved usage tracking.

"The unbundling requirements are a game-changer with respect to the research segment of the financial services industry, forcing companies to radically alter what are long-standing business practices," said Mahesh Narayan, head of portfolio management and research, Thomson Reuters. "Our established research capabilities make Thomson Reuters well-positioned to provide unbiased and powerful solutions that help clients navigate and comply with MiFID research unbundling requirements. In addition to developing our own products, as an open platform, we are committed to partnering with third-parties that adds further value to our Eikon users."