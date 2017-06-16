Thasos Group launches real-time location information feed, Streams

Greg Skibiski, Thasos Group

New York - Thasos Group, an alternative data intelligence firm that transforms location information from mobile phones worldwide into real-time, objective and actionable insights, has announced the launch of its real-time data series product, Streams.

With over five billion mobile phones broadcasting their locations throughout the world, Thasos taps real-time data for measuring and forecasting economic activity across business sectors. Thasos uses artificial intelligence, distributed computing and privacy technology to turn billions of daily location events into accessible information for investors and business managers.

Subscribers to Streams receive daily time series information, organized by industry and ticker symbol, on a variety of performance metrics such as:

foot traffic to stores, restaurants, malls and airports;

deliveries to loading docks;

employee hours worked on assembly lines;

patient counts in hospitals, and

many other relevant measurements for thousands of public and private companies across North America and Europe.

This intelligence can be valuable to investors who dig deep into company fundamentals of a single business or quants who compare thousands of businesses with standard metrics. Business owners and operators who are looking to optimize businesses processes, understand their customers and competitors and make better, data-driven decisions can also benefit from the Streams product.

The Streams product was used by Thasos to derive last month's publicly released Q2 Mall REIT Foot Traffic Report that used real-time foot traffic figures to foreshadow the recent selloff in some top REITs during Q2 mall REIT earnings announcements.

"The launch of Streams is another step in our mission to make alternative data accessible, including to those that lack large teams of data scientists," said Greg Skibiski, Thasos Group Founder and CEO. "With location information from hundreds of millions of phones, mapped to every venue owned by more than 400 public companies, this highly predictive information covers sectors including retail, industrials, manufacturing, airlines and REITs, and provides the most complete picture available on how a company is performing."