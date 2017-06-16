Green Key patents speech recognition for Wall Street

Tejas Shastry, GreenKey Technologies

Chicago and New York - GreenKey Technologies, creator of a voice collaboration tool for financial and regulated markets, has announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company a second patent for its latest innovation: speech-to-text for the financial markets, incorporating custom processes for language model creation; model training; error correction, and accelerated transcription to allow for transcription of domain-specific conversations and instructions.

The technology was designed to help firms comply with regulations such as MiFID II, which requires the capture of all voice orders and quotes intended to lead to an execution, even if they do not result in a trade. With GreenKey's patented speech-to-text solution called GreenKey Scribe, orders, quotes and trades can now be extracted directly from real-time conversations taking place on any platform and fed into any execution, analytics or compliance system. The tool aims to function and improve learning when interacting with very nuanced, "tribal" dialects, such as those that exist within voice-executed markets.

Tejas Shastry, Ph.D., GreenKey Vice President of Data Science, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded a patent for our unique training, prediction and deployment methods. We are working with the largest financial firms in the world, and they're starting to recognize the power that AI-driven speech recognition has to transform many of their workflows and business units."