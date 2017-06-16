Hudson Fiber Network selects Epsilon to extend network reach

Brett Diamond, Hudson Fiber Network

Epsilon, the communications service provider, has announced its partnership with Hudson Fiber Network (HFN), the data transport provider.

HFN will expand its service offerings across Epsilon's connections throughout Europe, Asia and the Middle East, stitched with core backhaul connectivity to New York. HFN will colocate in interconnections hubs operated by Epsilon in London and Hong Kong.

HFN will use Epsilon's local access services in Europe and Asia via its Enterprise Connect product line. By partnering with Epsilon, HFN eliminates the need for distributed procurement teams to manage local service provider relationships and network operations.

Brett Diamond, CEO, HFN said: "We look forward to expanding upon our partnership with additional Dedicated Internet Access and transport services in the future."