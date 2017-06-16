FlexTrade launches new Best Execution Platform website

Andy Mahoney, FlexTrade UK

London - FlexTrade, a provider of multi-asset execution and order management systems, has announced the launch of a Best Execution Platform website to showcase the company's new, comprehensive approach to ensuring Best Execution is planned, monitored and proven during the full trading life cycle.

Andy Mahoney, Head of Sales at FlexTrade UK, commented: "Our FlexTRADER EMS is built for Best Execution. With MiFID II approaching, we have tied together our integration program, expanded into fixed income and added enhancements to our TCA application, FlexTCA, to provide our view on Best Execution across the asset classes."

In addition, the site provides news and content regarding MiFID II legislation, including FlexTrade's customised MiFID II compliance solution, answers to commonly asked questions regarding inducements and blog post updates.