Vietnam's first derivatives market and clearing house goes live in partnership with GMEX Group

Hirander Misra, GMEX Group

London and Hanoi - GMEX Technologies has delivered a multi-asset, multi-language exchange trading system and market surveillance solution with a real-time clearing and settlement system. The project was delivered in collaboration with FPT Information System (FPT) based in Hanoi, who provided local implementation support and project management.

The first traded instruments will be the VN30-index, which tracks the performance of the 30 largest companies by market capitalization and liquidity basis on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange. This will be then followed by Government bond futures. Seven securities companies -- HCM City Securities, Saigon Securities, VietCapital Securities, BIDV Securities, VNDIRECT, MBS (Military Bank Securities) and VPBank Securities -- have currently been approved as authorized traders on the market.

Hirander Misra, Chairman & CEO of GMEX Group, commented, "We are delighted to be in Hanoi at the launch of the first Derivatives exchange and clearing house and excited to be supporting the development of the capital markets in Vietnam."