FIA: Last call for fintech startups!

Chicago - FIA invites all fintech startups to apply to be featured in the Innovators Pavilion at Expo 2017!

Applications close next Friday, August 18, 2017. FIA is looking for leading edge companies that are creating innovative products and services for any aspect of the global securities and derivatives industry. These innovations can include blockchain, machine learning, big data, cloud computing and social trading.

The Innovators Pavilion is an integral part of FIA's Annual Futures and Options Expo. The FIA Innovators program celebrates innovation and entrepreneurship in financial markets technology. Nearly 40 companies have participated in this program since it was launched in 2015. Criteria for applications are:

Offers an innovative product or service relevant to derivatives markets

Has been in business for no more than five years

Can demonstrate a viable business model

Can showcase a product or prototype at Expo 2017

Has not already been named an FIA Innovator in prior years

Selected companies will be given a TechPod on the Expo show floor to display their products and services. FIA also will host a "Meet the Innovators" competition to spotlight the five most exciting companies within the Pavilion. The winner of this competition will receive more than $20,000 in cash and other resources.



Applications close on August 18, 2017. Selected companies will be named no later than September 13, 2017. For more information, please contact Will Acworth