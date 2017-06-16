Thesys expands Market Structure platform for broker- dealer regulatory reporting compliance

New York - Thesys Technologies, the big data provider and technology subsidiary of Tradeworx, currently provides regulatory reporting services to its broker- dealer and ATS clients, and will be expanding its capabilities to additional reporting regimes including Order Audit Trail System (OATS), Electronic Blue Sheet (EBS), Large Options Position Reporting (LOPR), and Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT). As part of the SEC's Rule 613 for the CAT, Self-Regulatory Organizations (SRO) and broker-dealers are required to submit data that allows regulators to efficiently track all U.S. traded equities and equity-related options activity.

Thesys Technologies is focused on helping broker-dealers define a strategy for managing, analyzing, and reporting their order and trade data. The offering leverages the scalable data and analytics capabilities of Thesys' Market Structure Technology platform, the core technology powering the SEC's MIDAS system.

Mike Beller, CEO, Thesys Technologies said, "Following the Flash Crash of 2010, the regulatory landscape in the U.S. changed drastically. Shortly thereafter, Thesys unveiled its Market Structure Tech to deliver market structure as a platform aimed at providing efficiencies and innovation across the entire trade lifecycle. We have continued to expand our revolutionary offering, defining a new technology category that solves complex regulatory compliance problems from pre-trade risk checks to surveill ance to reg reporting," added, Beller.