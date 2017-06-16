FxPro announces new Spread Betting Platform - FxPro Edge

Charalambos Psimolophitis, FXPro

London - FxPro has announced the launch of FxPro Edge, its new Spread Betting platform. The launch is timed to commemorate the beginning of the 2017/18 Premier League season and the first game of FxPro and Watford FC's 3-year sponsorship deal, which takes place on Saturday, 12 August, 2017 against Liverpool FC in London

Spread Betting will be available as of August 11 2017, for all registered clients of FxPro UK that are residents of the United Kingdom. With FxPro Edge, traders can Spread Bet on Forex, Spot Indices, Shares, Spot Metals and Spot Energies, with no commission.

FxPro CEO, Charalambos Psimolophitis, commented: "Spread Betting has risen in popularity in recent years, and with FxPro Edge, our clients can now experience the benefits of this new investment method."