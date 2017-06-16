Commcise delivers integrated MiFID II research payment solution to Pictet

London - Commcise, the provider of integrated commission management and research evaluation solutions, has announced the implementation of CommciseBUY at Pictet Asset Management (Pictet AM) who manage over EUR150bn in a range of asset classes globally.

The Commcise solution enables Pictet AM portfolio managers, analysts and management to evaluate broker research. As part of the on-going support provided to Pictet AM, Commcise is receiving research service interaction data directly from Pictet AM's research providers. This is used to help validate research payments in line with the ESMA and FCA policies in MiFID II.