JHC launches cloud based digital risk tool

Wealth management fintech firm JHC Systems has announced the launch of its digital risk analytics tool available through JHC Neon (Neon). Wealth managers and private bankers will be able to access risk data on-the-go 24/7 across all devices via JHC's private cloud technology

The offering sees JHC partner with quantitative risk analytics provider, Raise Partner (Raise).

Edward Lopez, Chief Revenue Officer at JHC said: "The regulatory spotlight is intensifying and to avoid penalties and reputational damage, wealth managers must have a microscopic view of their portfolios anytime, anywhere. Partnering with Raise means this is exactly what we can deliver. The combination of its quant team, analytic tools and our digital technology means we can quickly implement a scalable and cost-efficient service."