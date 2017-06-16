LCH launches new client account type - CustodialSeg

Michael Davie, LCH

The account allows buy-side clients to deliver collateral directly to the clearing house and to retain beneficial title to it. Segregation at an International Central Securities Depository (ICSD) ensures that such securities collateral remains client-specific. This can increase operational efficiency and eliminate the transit risk arising where a client delivers collateral to the clearing house via its clearing member. J.P. Morgan is the first clearing member, and Aviva Investors is the first buy-side client, to use this new account type. HSBC has also confirmed its readiness to support the new account structure.

To enable a client to transfer collateral directly from its account to LCH Limited, the client or its custodian must open a segregated account with an ICSD. Euroclear Bank is the first ICSD to provide this service for the CustodialSeg account.

Michael Davie, Global Head of Rates, LCH Limited, said: "As we see a growing number of clients onboarding and actively clearing at LCH, there's increased focus on efficient collateral management. We're pleased to bring CustodialSeg to market as part of our ongoing efforts to find innovative ways of supporting the buy and sell side. The new account structure offers enhanced collateral protection for European clients and simplifies the way they lodge collateral with us."

The CustodialSeg account is available for eligible SwapClear clients in England, Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands who are accessing clearing via a SwapClear clearing member.