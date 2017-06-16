Plato Partnership announces new founder members

Mike Bellaro, Plato Partnership

Plato Partnership, a not-for-profit provider of solutions and efficiencies to the equity marketplace, has announced the participation of SKAGEN AS, Cedar Rock Capital and Jefferies as Founder Members.



Other organisations already part of Plato Partnership include Axa Investment Managers, Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, Deutsche Asset Management, Fidelity International, Franklin Templeton Investments, J.P. Morgan, Norges Bank Investment Management, Union Investment, Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and UBS.



Plato Partnership's development is driven by three key working groups: the Turquoise Plato Expert Group (TPEG), Market Innovator (MI3), and the Plato Strategic Initiatives Group (PSIG).

As founder members, the firms will be afforded a seat on the Plato Partnership board and working groups and enables firms to play a central role in developing and improving equities market structures in Europe.



Mike Bellaro, Plato Partnership Co-Chair and Global Head of Equity Trading, Deutsche Asset Management, said: "The value that Plato Partnership brings to the market relies heavily on the strength of the firms and individuals that participate in it. The companies that are joining will play a vital role in helping us develop transparency and efficiencies in the market. We hope to continue expanding our membership and increasing the quality of execution, trust and transparency in the industry. This is a very exciting announcement and it is great to see more firms supporting our vision."