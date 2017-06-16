CloudMargin unveils 'FlightPlan' for OTC derivatives community

Kari Litzmann, CloudMargin

London and New York - CloudMargin, the creator of a web-based collateral and margin management solution, has announced the release of an interactive "FlightPlan" microsite designed to help financial institutions navigate the uncleared margin rules and other regulations impacting their collateral management function.

Designed by the UK-based digital firm Eight Arms, the FlightPlan microsite offers a range of interactive digital tools, including a map identifying regulations in major jurisdictions around the globe, a readiness checklist and a solutions comparison activity, all tailored to the inputs the user provides within each tool. The site also features a resource hub populated with additional industry tools, blog posts and articles.

Said Kari Litzmann, CloudMargin Chief Marketing Officer said: "This will be a dynamic site, with new information and resources added as events unfold. We aim to make this site a place where we can show the value of being a part of the CloudMargin community - where we can bring people and organisations together and offer holistic solutions for the marketplace."