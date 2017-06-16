KY3P by IHS Markit adds Shared Assessments' Standardized Information Gathering questionnaire

Ellen Schubert, KY3P

IHS Markit has announced the addition of Shared Assessments' Standardized Information Gathering (SIG) questionnaire to its Know Your Third Party Risk Management platform (KY3P).

IHS Markit, in collaboration with, the managing agent of the Shared Assessments Program, now enables customers to request the use of Standardized Information Gathering (SIG) questionnaire within KY3P. The SIG questionnaire is a comprehensive bank of questions aligned to industry standards and regulatory requirements, to determine how information technology and data security risks are managed across a broad spectrum of risk control areas.

"It is rewarding to build our KY3P platform around our community's growing needs with a priority to offer standardization, flexibility and customization," said Ellen Schubert, CEO of KY3P at IHS Markit. "Many financial institutions and vendors are already using or are familiar with the SIG questionnaire and this new upgrade allows us to serve the needs of a broader set of financial firms by making it readily accessible."