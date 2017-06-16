Broadcasting Bitcoin from Space

Adam Back, Blockstream

San Francisco - Blockstream, a provider of blockchain and financial cryptography, has announced the availability of Blockstream Satellite, a new service that broadcasts real-time Bitcoin blockchain data from a group of communication satellites in space.

The Blockstream Satellite network currently consists of three geosynchronous satellites that cover four continents -- Africa, Europe, South America, and North America. By the end of 2017, additional satellites will be added to the Blockstream Satellite network enabling worldwide coverage. Ground stations, called teleports, uplink the public Bitcoin blockchain data to the satellites in the network, which then broadcast the data to large areas across the globe. Additional teleports are being built out in phases to enable worldwide coverage.

"Bitcoin is a powerful and transformative internet native digital money that has blazed a trail of disruption, with its full potential yet to unfold. Because it's permissionless, Bitcoin enables anyone to freely create new financial applications and other innovations that use the blockchain that haven't been possible before," said Dr. Adam Back, co-founder and CEO at Blockstream. "Today's launch of Blockstream Satellite gives even more people on the planet the choice to participate in Bitcoin. With more users accessing the Bitcoin blockchain with the free broadcast from Blockstream Satellite, we expect the global reach to drive more adoption and use cases for Bitcoin, while strengthening the overall robustness of the network."