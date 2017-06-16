Liquidnet appoints Patrick Strobel to head up EMEA technology team

Liquidnet has announced the appointment of Patrick Strobel as Head of Technology for EMEA. In this newly formed role, Patrick will be responsible for building out Liquidnet's strategic IT architecture in EMEA with an emphasis on the region's Virtual High Touch MiFID II solutions. He brings over sixteen years' experience delivering IT solutions for investment banks such as Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan.

Patrick joins Liquidnet's global Technology group reporting into Bob Garrett, Head of Technology, based in New York. "Liquidnet is a company that prioritises rolling out innovations that the buy side needs with speed and efficiency. With MiFID II fast approaching, it's especially important that we deliver the right tools and technology to support the changing roles of our Members, both in and out of EMEA," commented Patrick.