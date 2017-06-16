Amazon Web Services and Nasdaq to sponsor FIA Innovators Pavilion

Matt Haraburda, XR Trading

Amazon Web Services and Nasdaq have signed on as sponsors of FIA's third annual Innovators Pavilion, a showcase for fintech startups that are offering forward-thinking solutions for the global derivatives markets.

"We're proud to be partnering with Nasdaq and Amazon Web Services to promote innovation in financial services," said Matt Haraburda of XR Trading, chairman of the Innovators Pavilion selection committee and executive committee member of the FIA Principal Traders Group (FIA PTG). "Nasdaq and Amazon Web Services have done tremendous work to foster innovation and their sponsorship of the FIA Innovators Pavilion is vital to our efforts to create a thriving fintech community. We're looking forward to showcasing exciting startups that can help drive progress in our industry."

This is the second year that Nasdaq has sponsored the Innovators Pavilion. FIA also announced a handful of companies serving as Community Partners to increase engagement in the fintech community: Fintech Sandbox, Fintex, Holland Fintech, Hyde Park Angels, and Seismic Foundry.

Startup companies that qualify to take part in Innovators Pavilion will receive free space on the Expo show floor to display their products and services. FIA also will host a "Meet the Innovators" competition to spotlight the five most exciting companies within the Pavilion. The winner of this competition will receive more than $20,000 in cash and other resources.